In Com Staff April 03 2019, 9.01 pm April 03 2019, 9.01 pm

Our Birthday boy Gaurav Chopra became super famous with his role as Raghuvendra Pratap Rathore in the TV show Uttaran. This hottie was also part of the Oscar-nominated movie Blood Diamond starring Leonardo Di Caprio. He was a French journalist in the movie! We’re sure he has more than one reason as he celebrates his 39th birthday on the 4th of April! He has come a long way and looks like there’s no stopping him either. The birthday hottie has experimented a lot with his roles as well. #SuperDuper

The birthday stud had debuted in a Tamil movie called Ottran in the year 2003, after which he went on to appear on the small screen in dance shows like Nach Baliye and Zara Nach Ke Dikha! Furthermore, he has also acted in TV serials like Aisa Des Hai Mera, Doli Armaano Ki, etc apart from hosting Savdhaan India and being a part of reality shows like Big Boss 10 and Dancing with the Stars! Furthermore, he has also dubbed for actor Chris Hemsworth as Thor in the movies Thor: Ragnarok and Avengers Infinity War. Sweet!

Astrological Predictions:-

The forthcoming period for Gaurav Chopra will be far from pretty! He may struggle to get new roles. Yikes! He would very easily get disappointed because of the negative influence of the transiting planets for not having a positive response on his efforts. Oh my! To make matters worse, he won’t be able to give as much time to his wife as he’ll be busy with work! That doesn’t sound pleasant! He will also have to steer clear of any negativity that comes his way. He will need to have good control over his emotions and stay positive as well.

Gaurav Chopra will have a professionally and personally taxing year ahead, predicts ganesha

Things may get kind of heated after the 30th of April 2019 when Saturn would become retrograde. This may result in a slight downfall in his career if he lets it affect him. Sadly, Mr Chopra will have to undergo this sad phase for a few months. He will be required to put in a lot more effort into his work to impress his audience.

Thankfully, the transit of benefic Jupiter would be a good boost. It’ll give him some additional energy, intuition, confidence, and wisdom to tackle the situations and circumstances on his own. He will receive good offers, and he will get to set the terms and conditions.

With Jupiter transiting in the Sagittarius Sign after the 5th of November 2019, it’ll bring some positivity into our man Gaurav’s life. Things with his personal life will also improve, and he will enjoy a cordial relationship with his wife.

So, a mixed period is foreseen for this birthday star. Nonetheless, Ganesha wishes him all the best for his future endeavors, and we hope that he nails it big time in whatever he is a part of!