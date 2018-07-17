Gaurav Wadhwa bags his first TV show as a lead, to act in Super Sister opposite Vaishali Thakkar

The stars are definitely in favour of Gaurav Wadhwan. The fame he earned from Yeh Rishta Kya The TV is paying off. The TV heartthrob has now bagged the lead role in SAB TV's upcoming show Super Sister, a show that revolves around two siblings. He will be paired opposite Vaishali Thakkar.

Let's roll 🎬 again 😋 A post shared by Gaurav Wadhwa (@gaurav.wadhwa.90) on Jul 10, 2018 at 11:31pm PDT

“Gaurav’s character is quite an interesting one. He plays a stinking rich guy with a golden heart. He loves playing the good Samaritan. He is also extremely religious and is always ready to go out of his way to help those in distress," a source told Times Of India.

Gaurav has earlier appeared in shows like Fear Files and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Vaishali, on the other hand, is considered quite a veteran of TV. She has been a part of around 20 popular shows, including Baa, Bahu Aur Baby, Teen Bahuraaniyan, Ek Mahal Ho Sapno Ka, Uttaran and Diya Aur Baati Hum.

For Gaurav, however, it is a big break as this is the first time he plays a lead. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai featured him as a drug addict. In Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, he was seen doing another pivotal but supporting character.

However, Gaurav is yet to confirm the development.