Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh celebrate three years of their 'favourite love story'

Many actresses have opted to tie the knot with cricketers and one of them is Geeta Basra who got married to the Turbanator of Indian cricket team, Harbhajan Singh. The two tied the knot on October 29, 2015 and on Monday they celebrated their 3rd wedding anniversary. Geeta took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture from her wedding and wish her hubby a happy wedding anniversary.

In the caption, she has written that every love story is beautiful, but her favourite one is her own with Harbhajan’s. Now isn’t that a cute!

Harbhajan too posted a romantic picture of himself and Geeta and shared a very sweet message to her. He has mentioned that he will always try to make her ridiculously happy. Well, we must say Geeta and Harbhajan both are giving us some serious couple goals.

After their wedding, the two soon planned for a baby and on July 27, 2016, they welcomed their daughter Hinaya. Geeta’s Instagram account is filled with the pictures of Hinaya and her hubby. Post marriage, Geeta bid adieu to big screen. She was last seen in 2016 release Second Hand Husband. We are sure her fans would be keen to watch her on the silver screen again.