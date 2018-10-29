image
Tuesday, October 30th 2018
English

get the
hottest gossip

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh celebrate three years of their 'favourite love story'

Entertainment

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh celebrate three years of their 'favourite love story'

Murtuza NullwalaMurtuza Nullwala   October 29 2018, 5.49 pm
back
BollywoodcricketEntertainmentGeeta BasraHarbhajan SinghHinayaInstagramsportswedding anniversary
nextGautham Menon’s empty promises continue with zero progress on ENPT and Dhruva Natchatiram
ALSO READ

Vishal Bhardwaj points glitch in National Anthem played at MAMI, urges I&B ministry to rectify it

Arjun Rampal pens an emotional note after mother's demise

Salman Khan gets dissed by Naseeruddin Shah, says India cinema has more