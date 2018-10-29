Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh celebrate three years of their 'favourite love story'

Many actresses have opted to tie the knot with cricketers and one of them is Geeta Basra who got married to the Turbanator of Indian cricket team, Harbhajan Singh. The two tied the knot on October 29, 2015 and on Monday they celebrated their 3rd wedding anniversary. Geeta took to Instagram to share a beautiful picture from her wedding and wish her hubby a happy wedding anniversary.
View this post on Instagram
Every love story is beautiful! But ours is my favourite!! ❤️❤️ love you @harbhajan3 ! Happy anniversary !!! 😘❤️🍰🍷👏💃🎉
A post shared by Geeta Basra (@geetabasra) on
In the caption, she has written that every love story is beautiful, but her favourite one is her own with Harbhajan’s. Now isn’t that a cute!
View this post on Instagram
I promise that I will always try to make you ridiculously happy❤️# marriageanniversary 😘❤️ @geetabasra
A post shared by Harbhajan Turbanator Singh (@harbhajan3) on
Harbhajan too posted a romantic picture of himself and Geeta and shared a very sweet message to her. He has mentioned that he will always try to make her ridiculously happy. Well, we must say Geeta and Harbhajan both are giving us some serious couple goals.
View this post on Instagram
Happy birthday to the love of my life.. ❤️I only wish good health and happiness for you .. you’re an amazing father and husband and I’m blessed to have you in my life .. have an amazing day we love you 😘❤️💗🎉🍰💃😍🍷
A post shared by Geeta Basra (@geetabasra) on
View this post on Instagram
What a way to end the tournament! Hard work, gruelling travelling and crazy schedules paid off.. well done @chennaiipl !! Proud of you all.. You said it right @harbhajan3 ‘whoever takes you takes the cup home too’ 😜 #ipl18 #chennaisuperkings
A post shared by Geeta Basra (@geetabasra) on
After their wedding, the two soon planned for a baby and on July 27, 2016, they welcomed their daughter Hinaya. Geeta’s Instagram account is filled with the pictures of Hinaya and her hubby. Post marriage, Geeta bid adieu to big screen. She was last seen in 2016 release Second Hand Husband. We are sure her fans would be keen to watch her on the silver screen again.