Geetha Govindam smashes records and also impresses Mega Star Chiranjeevi

The Vijay Deverakonda - Rashmika Mandanna starrer Geetha Govindam directed by Parasuram, has exceeded all expectations and box-office estimates as it has grossed a whopping Rs 16 crore worldwide on its opening day. This is said to be the biggest ever opening for a Telugu film in a mid-range budget and without a big superstar. In the US, the film has already crossed the $500K mark.

In Chennai city, Geetha Govindam grossed Rs 17 lakh on its opening day which is next only to superstar-driven films like Bharat Ane Nenu, Rangasthalam, and Agnyaathavaasi.

With nominal drops today due to the working day, the film is expected to soar again from Friday evening and rock all the way till Sunday.

Meanwhile, Mega Star Chiranjeevi saw a special screening of Geetha Govindam along with the public in a popular multiplex on Wednesday night, and thoroughly enjoyed the film. Parasuram and Vijay are thrilled by the thespian’s gesture and words of encouragement. Ace director S.S.Rajamouli has also had to say positive things about the movie and hero Vijay.

#GeethaGovindam was a laugh riot. @TheDeverakonda - what an unexpected but a spot on choice after Arjun Reddy. This guy clearly knows what he is doing. The film is full of subtle nuances and fun momemnts. Well written and handled by @ParasuramPetla. — rajamouli ss (@ssrajamouli) August 15, 2018

The Telugu media opines that after Mahanati, Geetha Govindam is another film to achieve great reviews as well as a rousing box-office reception.Tollywood has landed its latest blockbuster in quite some style!