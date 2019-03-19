Ghar More Pardesiya: Alia Bhatt is on cloud 9, thanks to bestie Katrina Kaif

Nothing is constant in Bollywood, especially relationship. Today someone may be someone's best friend, tomorrow they turn into staunch enemies. Same was being said about Bollywood’s leading ladies Alia Bhatt and Katrian Kaif. The once BFF’s of B-town were reportedly not on good terms courtesy Katrina’s ex-boyfriend and Alia’s present love interest Ranbir Kapoor. While the two actors never really came out in open and spoke about their differences but the tension between the two was obvious. However, now, it looks like these ladies have let bygones be bygones.

Alia Bhatt who is basking in the glory of her last hit Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh is all set for her next venture Kalank. On Monday, one of the songs of the film, Ghar More Pardesiya featuring Alia Bhatt, Madhuri Dixit Nene and Varun Dhawan made it to the internet. The song composed by ace music composer Pritam Chakraborty was well received by the audiences. While Alia’s fans went gaga over the young actor’s presence, Katrina Kaif too couldn’t stop herself from praising Alia for her dance in the song. Katrina posted a message in the comment section where she praised Alia for her fabulous work.

Katrina Kaif later took to her Instagram story and uploaded a picture of Alia Bhatt and stated that she loved the way she danced in the song. Alia Bhatt shared Kat’s story and said that she loves the Zero star and that her approval means a lot to her.

Well looks like the two actors have decided to let go of their differences and are back to being good friends. Earlier, Katrina Kaif attended the special screening of Gully Boy and praised her too for her exceptional performance.

All’s well that ends well.