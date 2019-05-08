Gippy Grewal needed a language supervisor for Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh, but why?

In Com Staff May 08 2019, 8.18 pm May 08 2019, 8.18 pm

At the moment, Gippy Grewal and Sargun Mehta are busy promoting their forthcoming film Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh which is slated for release on May 24, 2019. Amidst the promotional chit chat, a lot of scoops keep making waves. One such scoop which caught our attention is that Gippy Grewal, who has been into the Punjabi Cinema for quite long now, actually needed a language supervisor for his role in Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh. The reason - the man wanted to get his Amritsari accent right on point!

In Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh, Gippy will be seen as an Amritsari boy who has been born and brought up in the holy city of Amritsar. So in order to get the accent perfect, the man put in a lot of effort. Originally from a village in Ludhiana, which is a part of Punjab's Malwa belt, it was difficult for Gippy to instantly pick up the Amritsari accent. Amritsar, for those of you who don't know, lies in the Majha belt of Punjab. So in order to keep his Amritsari dialect perfect, there was always a language supervisor on the film's set to help him throughout.

Speaking about his effort to keep up with the local flavour in his character, Gippy shares, "I am basically from Ludhiana which is a part of Malwa region. And the tone of speaking is very different from that of Majha belt. So in order to get the speech tone perfect and get a stronghold of the rhythm of the language, I always tried talking to the locals there. Basically, I wanted to understand their way of speaking. For the first time, I had to learn my dialogues which I realized was a very difficult task. But all in all, it was a fun-filled ride to learn how to speak the Amritsari way. I hope I have done justice to the role and I am sure that people will like it.”

Speaking about Sargun's character in the film, she will be seen playing a Chandigarh girl and it was not at all a difficult task for her to deliver her dialogues as a Chandigarhian. The film Chandigarh Amritsar Chandigarh will show the journey of two people who are completely different from each other but still enjoy each other’s company. The film is directed by Karan R Guliani and is a presentation by Sumit Dutt, Dreambook and A Leostride Entertainment Production.

Pic Courtesy: Ghaint Punjab