Abhishek Singh June 10 2019, 9.07 pm June 10 2019, 9.07 pm

On Monday, veteran actor and playwright Girish Karnad breathed his last in Bengaluru. The legendary actor succumbed to a prolonged illness at his residence after multiple organ failure at the age of 81. Karnad’s career spanned over four decades as an actor who worked in television, South Indian cinema and Bollywood films. Karnad’s most prominent acting job was in Malgudi Days which got him national attention. People from different walks of life took to social media and mourned the actor’s death and one of them was Katrina Kaif.

Katrina Kaif worked with Karnad in two films - the 2012 release Ek Tha Tiger and Karnad’s last film Tiger Zinda Hai which released in 2017. We got in touch with Katrina post the actor’s death “Extremely sad to hear of his passing, he was such a warm and thoughtful person. My thoughts and prayers out with his family.” read Katrina’s text.

Karnad’s Tiger Zinda Hai director Ali Abbas Zafar too said that he was saddened with the veteran’s actor’s demise. "It is very sad news that I heard this morning. Not just Bollywood but we as a nation will miss Girish sir. He was such a knowledgeable personality and I got to learn so much from him while working together. He was a well-learned man and knew the latest happenings in sports, science and politics. You name it and he knew all the details. We are surely going to miss the abundance of his knowledge and talent. I was fortunate enough to work with him and the kind of experience he brought in on the sets was amazing, he always had something new and more to add," Ali said.

People from different walks of like including Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi, Anil Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Kamal Haasan, Shruti Haasan, Madhur Bhandarkar, Shabana Azmi and others took to social media and expressed their grief on actor’s death.

Girish Karnad will be remembered for his versatile acting across all mediums. He also spoke passionately on causes dear to him. His works will continue being popular in the years to come. Saddened by his demise. May his soul rest in peace. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2019