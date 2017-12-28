Gitaz Bindrakhia recreates father Surjit’s classics

In the sixth episode of Mixtape Punjabi, son of legendary Punjabi singer Surjit Bindrakhia Gitaz Bindrakhia has recreated his father’s popular songs. The songs, Tera Yaar Bolda and Mukhda Dekh Ke were given a contemporary folk fusion twist by Gitaz. The Bhangra music legend Surjit died due to a heart attack in 2003.

While talking about the songs, Gitaz said, "It’s my first time with T-series Mixtape, it is a great feeling. When I first got a call from T-series, it was an overwhelming feeling and a really good concept to take father’s legacy forward. It’s all about the new vibe in this mix; Abhijit Vaghani has been instrumental in keeping the folk and contemporary moods together. To recreate such a legendary song is not easy, but T-series has done a fabulous job with it."

Gitaz also spoke about the trend of recreating old songs by giving them a modern twist that is enjoyed by many. Gitaz said, "Nowadays, recreations are a trend and audience has been enjoying it as well. It works really well for me, as my dad had a catalogue of old songs that can be recreated for today’s generation. One song I really wanted to recreate from my father's catalogue was Tera Yaar Bolda and T-series has made my dream come true."

Tera Yaar Bolda has been a cult-classic at weddings and Gitaz’s version will definitely be a hit among the listeners. ​