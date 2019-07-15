In Com Staff July 15 2019, 9.37 pm July 15 2019, 9.37 pm

Be it high-street fashion or graceful ethnic wear, Priyanka Chopra is always on-the-go and at the top of her style game. She was recently seen on the cover of Instyle magazine and that has kept us glued to every bit of her style tips and we simply can’t get enough. Be it a casual evening outfit or a red carpet gown, Priyanka Chopra knows exactly how to amp up the volume and set the stage on fire with her fashion sense, and her confidence and striking beauty are like cherries on the cake!

In an interaction, PeeCee spilt beans on her style and said, “As human beings, we evolve. My sense of fashion has changed every couple of years the more I learn about what I like. I think the one thing that has changed since I came to the US is that I’m a little bit more adventurous when it comes to mixing and matching my eastern and my western.” She added, “I’m confident in being able to wear both. Whereas, before I came to the US, I wasn’t that comfortable with how I sort of, you know, styled myself whether it was in Indian or in Western.”