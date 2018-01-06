Golden Globes award to see silent statements with Times Up and all black outfits

Award nights in Hollywood, unlike Bollywood, go beyond the red carpet look. Keeping the tradition alive women in Hollywood are preparing to make a statement at the 2018 Golden Globes as well. The first awards of the season will see two beloved actresses team up for the big show. Will be telecast live on Colours Infinity on Monday morning.

E! News has learned Reese Witherspoon and Eva Longoria will walk the red carpet together Sunday night in support of Time's Up.

The movement launched on New Year's Day aims to promote equality and safety in the workplace. The initiative also addresses legislation, corporate policy and hiring practices.

Discrimination, harassment and abuse have never been acceptable—but for far too long, they’ve been accepted. Well… #TIMESUP. Show your solidarity at https://t.co/mx7Ng1pSLl. pic.twitter.com/D6kD2N9AR0 — Melinda Gates (@melindagates) January 2, 2018

"Thank you to @nytimes for helping us shine a light on ALL people silenced by abuse and harassment within their own industry," Reese wrote on Twitter when the movement was announced. "I'm very proud to be part of this group of over 300 women & men who are determined to take this moment to help others. @timesupnw."

Eva added, "I stand with women across every industry to say #TIMESUP on abuse, harassment, marginalization and underrepresentation. @TIMESUPNW."

Before Time’s Up launch, rumours had been making rounds that A-listers at the Golden Globe will wear black to raise their voice against harassment in Hollywood. People reported, it will not just be actresses but actors too who will don the color in support of the movement.

"This is a moment of solidarity, not a fashion moment," said Eva. "For years, we've sold these awards shows as women, with our gowns and colors and our beautiful faces and our glamour. This time the industry can't expect us to go up and twirl around. That's not what this moment is about."

The Golden Globes last year stirred controversy after stars like Meryl Streep took jabs at then newly elected American president Donald Trump but did not mention his name. This time too, the Golden Globes will attempt to make cultural statements about Hollywood. The world will be waiting and watching.