Google Doodle celebrates Mrinalini Sarabhai's 100th birthday

First published: May 11, 2018 10:19 AM IST | Updated: May 11, 2018 10:19 AM IST | Author: sneha mathew

Google doodle is celebrating the 100th birth anniversary of legendary danseuse and recipient of the Padma Bhushan award Mrinalini Sarabhai. Artist Sudeepti Tucker shows Mrinalini with her signature parasol watching proudly over her students at the auditorium in Darpana Academy of Performing Arts.

Born in Kerala, Sarabhai spent her early years in Switzerland. After being introduced to Dalcroze Eurhythmics, a system of introducing musical concepts through movement, in school Sarabhai practiced acting at the American Academy of Dramatic Arts.  Fondly called Amma, Mrinalini was a trained Bharatnatyam, Kathakali and Mohiniyattom dancer and also trained at Shantiniketan under Rabindranath Tagore.

In a post explaining the doodle, Google wrote, "Today's Doodle celebrates Indian classical dancer Mrinalini Sarabhai, who quickly developed her own technique, spirit, and strength by training at a young age, studying both the South Indian classical dance form of Bharatanatyam and the classical dance-drama of Kathakali."

Dance though was only a part of what Sarabhai did. She was a poet, writer, and environmentalist who did wonders for the art scene in Gujarat.  Married to the architect of India's space programme, Dr. Vikram Sarabhai, Mrinalini was also mother to Mallika Sarabhai. Mallika too is an activist and Indian classical dancer who lives in Ahmedabad and is an accomplished Kuchipudi and Bharatanatyam dancer[1] and performer who has specialized in using the arts for social change and transformation.

 

 

 

