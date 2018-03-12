Google doodle celebrates Valentine’s Day with a Winter Olympic twist

It’s been six days that the search engine giant Google started their Doodle Snow Games to mark the occasion of the PyeongChang Winter Olympics 2018. They have been coming up with adorable illustrations of animals and today, February 14th, the sixth day of the games is also celebrated as Valentine’s Day globally. To celebrate the events, Google has created a doodle which shows both the Valentine’s Day and keeps the PyeongChang Winter Olympics doodle streak going.

Today’s doodle illustrates two Grebe birds figure skating, and also depict, as per Google, “just how powerful love can be”. The illustration shows that the two lovebirds have been skating together since they were chicks, but today they truly spread their wings.

"Welcome to Day 6 of the Doodle Snow Games and a very Happy Valentine’s Day too many around the world," Google said in its Doodle blog. “A birds-eye-view of the action displays eggstravagant jumps and lifts; the Grebes must be flying high in the moment. They appear to be winging it, as one Grebe ducks under the other. The crowd's got goosebumps - they've never seen anything so beautiful! They all watch over the Grebes like hawks as the couple appears to be going for the never-before-seen wing-to-wing lift--will they make it?...Yes, folks, it looks like these great Grebes grab glory today! Birds of a feather skate together, and these graceful Grebes have shown that two can be even better than one,” the global search engine added.

Valentine's Day is also called Saint Valentine's Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine. The day was first linked with love back in the 14th century under author, philosopher and the father of English Geoffrey Chaucer when the tradition of courtly love flourished. The Winter Olympics Games started from February 9 and will come to an end on February 25.