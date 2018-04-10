Grammy nominated singer Raja Kumari keen to do Bollywood music

Bollywood is a fertile land when it comes to music which is why it attracts and gives platform to new singers every day. Now it seems like Bollywood’s proposition in the musical scene is attracting even Indian American singers. The latest to fall for Bollywood’s music is Grammy-nominated singer rapper, Raja Kumari.

this moment was pure manifestation ✨✨✨🏔🏔🏔🏔🏔✨✨✨ A post shared by Raja Kumari (@therajakumari) on Mar 27, 2018 at 12:53am PDT

The singer is in the country participating in a singing contest and expressed her wish to enter the industry, “I want to use my time in India wisely and explore the opportunities and try something new. I want to do more stuff in Hindi films. It (Bollywood) has such a great impact on the entire world. The idea that something I write can reach so many more people, that’s exciting for me as a musician,” Kumari told IANS over phone from Mumbai.

“In India everything is Bollywood music. It is the most popular genre. The genre that we are making (in the U.S.) is a new thing here... the independent music. In America, there isn’t much opportunity for Indian singers in mainstream music. It is something that we are trying to change,” she added reflecting on the difference in the music of the two industry.

While participating in the show, she vowed over playback singer Kailash Kher, “For the show, ‘Lockdown,’ (singer-composer) Kailash Kher and I had to remix two songs in our style and shoot the music video. It was completely crazy. I was lucky to have a partner like Kailashji. He made it really easy for me and enjoyable. We shot in Himachal Pradesh. That was a dream of mine to go and spend time there. It was amazing,” said Kumari.

Kumari is credited for her hit songs like City Slums.