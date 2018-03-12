Gucci flagged for turban show on Milan Fashion Week but was it really inappropriate?

The Milan Fashion Week is underway with the largest fashion houses displaying their fall/winter collections. As models strut down, the veil from what the fashion industry has been working on for the past six months has finally been lifted. While comfort and colours seems to be the key take away from the runway this year, controversies attacking the creativity are not far away. The latest to be targeted is high fashion brand Gucci. The brand’s collection revolving around cyborgs in post-human era has been targeted for cultural appropriation. This time it is the Sikhs who seem to take offence.

Yo.. @gucci ... I mess with you guys... but this isn't a good look for you... could you not find a brown model? pic.twitter.com/INqxwrfB0t — Avan Jogia (@AvanJogia) February 22, 2018

Several voiced their disapproval of the brand’s idea of sending models down the runway wearing Sikh turbans. The look was copied for at least four models on the runway. While the attackers jibed away on Twitter it would work well to take a step back and look at the rest of the collection which had several headgears in place and most of them taken from ethnic groups. Models were seen sauntering down wearing bejeweled hijabs as well Afghani head gears.

The practice of picking on elements from cultural groups has long been done in the world of fashion. It is not just Indian headgears that have found place but African ones too like Kaia Gerber when she walked for Marc Jacobs last year wearing a black headgears wrapped in African fashion.

Back home, Indian designers seems to cheer the use of turbans on Gucci’s collection, “Since we see more and more [international] designers taking their influence from the Indian culture, it’s only good that we’re showcased in the grandest and most aesthetic way. While we tend to copy everything from the West, it’s only good that they think we’re so culturally rich that we can have a lot of influence on their design. This trend is certainly going to go big,” Masaba Gupta told Hindustan Times.

Gucci’s own declaration of the collection read, “Gucci Cyborg is post-human: it has eyes on its hands, faun horns, dragon's puppies and doubling heads.” When the collection itself exists on a hypothetical universe, who are we to question these twisted fashion expressions.