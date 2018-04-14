Guess which Khan camp Ishaan Khatter belongs to

Bollywood’s new gen is gearing up for their debuts. As Ishaan Khatter, Janhvi Kapoor and Ananya Panday wait to take off from their launch pads, they are getting friendly with the camera and are saying out loud who they idolise. The first in line to make his debut, Ishaan has already stated who his favourite Khan is.

@ishaan95 reveals his favourite Khan! A post shared by Filmfare (@filmfare) on Apr 13, 2018 at 9:15am PDT

When asked about his favourite Khan, the young actor was quick to mention Shah Rukh Khan in an interview with Filmfare. The actor is currently readying for release of his debut film Beyond the Clouds by Majid Majidi. He won hearts at the Indian International Film Festival with it and is now all set to do it at theatres. His promotions for the film by the Iranian director is already doing the rounds and Ishaan is slaying it with his co-actor Malavika Mohanan.

The film recently won the best actor at the International Bosphorus Film Festival in Turkey. Khatter dedicated his win to his mother, actress Neelima Azim. He told IANS, "This is an absolute honour. My mother is here in the audience - Everything I earn from my work will always, first and foremost, be dedicated to you. Thank you for giving me the gift of life and art. Firstly (for this piece of work) the award goes out to Majid Majidi - the masterful, wonderful, absolute legend of a man, who trusted me and gave me this film as my first leading performance."

The actor is currently shooting for Shashank Khaitan’s Dhadak opposite debutant Janhvi Kapoor. Beyond the Clouds will hit Indian theatres on April 20.