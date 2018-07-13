Guess who will step into the shoes of Komollika for Kasautii Zindagi Kay 2

After 10 long years, producer Ekta Kapoor is finally bringing back one of the most-viewed shows of Indian television, Kasautii Zindagi Kay to life. While fans are unable to contain their excitement to know more about this show, it was just few days back, we got to know that Erica Fernandes will be the lead character in part 2. And now, reportedly, Hina Khan is in talks with the makers to essay the role of the iconic television villain, Komollika.

“Talks have reached an advanced stage and the makers are keen on roping in Hina for the part. She is expected to sign on the dotted line soon,” informed a source to Bombay Times.

KZK will also mark a comeback for the Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actress after two years. Hina, who is more popularly known as Akshara in every household, stepped into reality shows like Bigg Boss and Khatron Ke Khiladi after quitting the daily soap.

Recently, a viral picture of Erica Fernandes and Shaheer Sheikh led to speculations over Shaheer playing the lead role opposite Erica in the revamped version of the daily soap.

The promo of the series will be reportedly released once the male lead is locked.