July 22 2019

Karan Johar’s digital content division Dharmatic Entertainment is currently working on a Netflix’s original film Guilty. Guilty explores the different versions of truth that emerge when a small-town girl accuses the college heartthrob of rape. Seen through the eyes of his musician girlfriend, this story makes us question who is truly “guilty” in such circumstances.

Talented actress Kiara Advani will play the lead role in Netflix’s original film Guilty. In 2018, Advani made her digital streaming debut with the anthology film Lust Stories. She also starred alongside Shahid Kapoor in Kabir Singh, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga.

Now, we haveexclusively learnt about actors Niki Walia (Astitva Ek Prem Kahani), Manu Rishi Chadha (Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!), Taher Shabbir (Naam Shabana), Gurfateh Singh Pirzada (Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele) and Fahad Ali (The Buddy Project) being part of the series.

The project will mark yet another collaboration between the actor and the producer after the 2018 film Lust Stories, which was released by Netflix on its platform.The movie is slated to release on Netflix later this year.

We buzzed the actors but they remained unavailable for comment. We reached out to Producer Karan Johar and the spokesperson at Netflix, but they chose to not to comment.