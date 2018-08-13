Gully Boy with Gunner Boy: Ranveer Singh chills with Mesut Özil

The Bajirao of Bollywood, Ranveer Singh, is a huge Arsenal fan and on his recent visit to Old Trafford, England he had his big fanboy moment. Guess who he bumped into? He was on cloud nine as he got to meet one of his favourites, an A-list footballer from Germany, Mesut Özil. The picture shared by Ranveer with the ace footballer is the proof of happy Ranveer was to meet the legend.

Since quite a few days, Ranveer has been sharing pictures and videos from Old Trafford, where he had gone to watch the Man City vs Arsenal match. He even posted a few pictures with cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar when they made an appearance at the Lord's to catch the test match being played between team India and team England.

Ranveer is indeed living his life to the fullest. Oh wait, it could also be for the preparation for his next titled 83'. Directed by Kabir Khan, this film is based on team India's first world cup victory and Ranveer would be seen essaying the role of former Indian Captain, Kapil Dev.

Apart from that, he also has Gully Boy, Simmba and now Takht in his kitty.