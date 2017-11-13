Halle Berry walks through Mumbai's Colaba causeway unnoticed

Halle Berry is in Mumbai and she is in her cat-woman stealth mode as the actress flew in incognito. While there was no pre-publicity for her visit to the city, she did announce it herself by sharing images on her Instagram handle.

The Oscar winning actress seems to be soaking in Mumbai’s pleasant November winds as she explores the city by shedding her fame.

Caught a sunrise in Mumbai today A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Nov 8, 2017 at 10:57am PST

While it is not known why she is in the country’s commercial capital, she did take time off from her city exploration to meet Dia Mirza and Ananya Birla. We are not sure if Bollywood is soon to be on Berry’s card but the images do look sweet especially with Dia Mirza using #GirlPower #WomenOnTop and #Huggers.

Halle Berry seems to have attained what most stars crave when traveling, invisibility. Her Instragram post showing her strolling through Mumbai’s cobbled streets of Colaba only adds to our inquisition of how people missed her on the streets. She walked casually in a ponytail and tie and dye dress. We only wonder if she picked up a few clothes from the famed Colaba causeway market. Travels are anyhow incomplete without shopping.

Take time to get lost today A post shared by Halle Berry (@halleberry) on Nov 8, 2017 at 8:25pm PST

Berry had last streamed her Indian side in her movie Cloud Atlas with Tom Hanks. The former Bond girl was seen wearing a red saree with mehendi complete with a tiny nose ring.

The city true to its essence seems to have already charmed the actress. ​