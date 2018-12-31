Happy 2019: Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have planned for . . . ?

The countdown to NYE begins. As fans are all gearing up with their own plans, but they're also quietly waiting to catch a glimpse of their favourite stars ringing in New Year. Fret not, we’re here to give you minute-by-minute updates. Let’s begin with one of the most talked-about couples: Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma. Thanks to the Indian skipper, we started our day with a sneak-peek of what his New Year plans are going to be.

Kohli took to Instagram in the early hours of December 31st and put up a picture with his wifey Anushka. It’s an endearing selfie of the two, clicked while they were on their way to Sydney to celebrate the new years eve. “Looking forward to the new years eve with my one and only,” wrote the cricketer attaching heart and love-struck emojis. In the picture. Kohli can be seen donning a white tee and black shades while Anushka is seen posing adorably in black.

The much-in-love duo recently rang in their first anniversary. The two marked their special day by posting some unseen pictures of their wedding on social media along with heartwarming captions.

Don't you just love the two?