Divya Ramnani June 07 2019, 1.36 pm June 07 2019, 1.36 pm

Ekta Kapoor, popularly known as the queen of the television industry, celebrates her 44th birthday on June 7, 2019. Daughter of veteran actor Jeetendra, she is famous for her immense contribution towards the small screen industry for producing a plethora of entertaining daily soap operas. The TV mogul started her career from a horror show called Mano Ya Na Mano, however, it was after Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi that she got her due recognition and grip of the TV industry. Apart from that, Ekta has also managed to taste success in Bollywood and OTT platforms.

On her special day, Ekta Kapoor was flooded with wishes from a lot of her well-wishers, family, TV industry colleagues and friends, however, the most special one came from her closest buddy and actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani. Taking to her Instagram, Smriti shared a picture of Ekta with her nephew Laksshya, along with which she had the sweetest message. Smriti wrote, “You brighten our lives with your smile, you strengthen our resolve with your support no matter what battles lie ahead, your belief that time will heal all wounds and do justice helped me sail through many turbulent phases, your conversations with God... there are many ways for us in the Irani family to describe you but words won’t be enough.”

Have a look at Smriti Irani’s birthday wish for Ekta Kapoor here:

TV star Anita Hassanandani, who has starred in a lot of shows produced by Ekta Kapoor, too, had a special wish for her. She wrote that this year is going to be extra special for Ekta, as she embraced motherhood in the month of January.

Have a look at Anita Hassanandani’s post here:

Mouni Roy, who recently forayed into films with Gold, wished Ekta and also thanked her all the support and love.

Have a look at Mouni Roy’s post here:

Other TV actors like Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Pooja Banerjee, Krystle D’Souza and others joined the bandwagon and poured in their wishes for the Balaji films’ head honcho.

Check out their birthday posts for Ekta Kapoor here:

View this post on Instagram Happiest birtdhay Boss Lady @ektaravikapoor 🤗❤️ A post shared by Pooja Sandeep Sejwal (@poojabanerjeee) on Jun 6, 2019 at 8:54pm PDT