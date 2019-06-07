Ekta Kapoor, popularly known as the queen of the television industry, celebrates her 44th birthday on June 7, 2019. Daughter of veteran actor Jeetendra, she is famous for her immense contribution towards the small screen industry for producing a plethora of entertaining daily soap operas. The TV mogul started her career from a horror show called Mano Ya Na Mano, however, it was after Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi that she got her due recognition and grip of the TV industry. Apart from that, Ekta has also managed to taste success in Bollywood and OTT platforms.
On her special day, Ekta Kapoor was flooded with wishes from a lot of her well-wishers, family, TV industry colleagues and friends, however, the most special one came from her closest buddy and actor-turned-politician Smriti Irani. Taking to her Instagram, Smriti shared a picture of Ekta with her nephew Laksshya, along with which she had the sweetest message. Smriti wrote, “You brighten our lives with your smile, you strengthen our resolve with your support no matter what battles lie ahead, your belief that time will heal all wounds and do justice helped me sail through many turbulent phases, your conversations with God... there are many ways for us in the Irani family to describe you but words won’t be enough.”
You brighten our lives with your smile, you strengthen our resolve with your support no matter what battles lie ahead, your belief that time will heal all wounds and do justice helped me sail through many turbulent phases, your conversations with God ... there are many ways for us in the Irani family to describe you but words won’t be enough 🙏Happy Birthday @ektaravikapoor rockstar Maasi , anchor , friend ❤️❤️❤️❤️
TV star Anita Hassanandani, who has starred in a lot of shows produced by Ekta Kapoor, too, had a special wish for her. She wrote that this year is going to be extra special for Ekta, as she embraced motherhood in the month of January.
Mommy Ektu here’s wishing you all the happiness in the world on your birth day... This year is extra special as you turn extra responsible extra settled extra happy extra focused extra hardworking (as always) and extra SEXY(wonder how🙃) Ravie is really lucky to have you as his mother and I am very lucky to have you as my friend. Once again happy birthday precious 💫❤️ Love you to the moon n back! Swipe ➡️ Swipe➡️ Swipe➡️
Mouni Roy, who recently forayed into films with Gold, wished Ekta and also thanked her all the support and love.
“The world to her was a secret, which She desired to discover; to her it was a vacancy, which she sought to people with imaginations of her own” ❤️ Such is you ; with a heart of gold. Happy happiest birthday @ektaravikapoor ma’am ; mentor , guide and my reason to come to bombay. I wish you health & happiness & heart fullll of love. Here’s to the coming years of making shows, movies, poojas, motherhood, leadership, foresight & being the woman that you are. Love you ❣️ P.S made an album because, come spring summer fall winter ; you face the music no matter what ! 🌟💫
Other TV actors like Karan Patel, Karishma Tanna, Pooja Banerjee, Krystle D’Souza and others joined the bandwagon and poured in their wishes for the Balaji films’ head honcho.
Happy birthday mommy Ekta! When it comes to u,,there is so much to express,so much to type..but I don’t know how to express.. so let me sum it up by just sayin I Love you!😘❤️ @ektaravikapoor
🎁 🎂 HAPPY BIRTHDAY 🥳.... to the Hottest Producer in B-Town .... to the the most Amazing Friend ... and above all, to the lil girl inside with a heart of gold. ❤️ Love You Ekta ❤️. Jus be the way you are because nothing comes even remotely close to the Original 😍😘. @ektaravikapoor ... tum ho Mohobbatein ❤️❤️ .
Happiest birtdhay Boss Lady @ektaravikapoor 🤗❤️
