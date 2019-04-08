Happy Birthday Jaya Bachchan: Times when Mrs Bachchan outshined Amitabh Bachchan on the silver screen

Abhishek Singh April 09 2019, 12.07 am April 09 2019, 12.07 am

In the 2016-released Ki and Ka, there's a scene that has Arjun Kapoor in conversation with Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, who are playing themselves. It’s towards the end of the film, when the Bachchans' are impressed with Arjun’s cooking abilities and invite the actor to their place to meet him. During the scene, Amitabh is heard casually asking Jaya why she paused her acting career. Jaya had the most savage reply to that question. She replied saying that if she had continued to act, he (Amitabh) wouldn’t have been the superstar he is today. Over the last 30 years, Jaya Bachchan has done very few films but in her prime days back in the 1970s and 80s, she was one of the biggest actors of the time and has done some commendable work. On her 71st birthday, we go down the memory lane and take a look at the many times that Mrs Bachchan has outshined and even overshadowed her superstar husband Amitabh Bachchan on the silver screen.

Abhimaan

The Hrishikesh Mukherjee directed film is widely remembered for its iconic songs and Amitabh and Jaya’s acting. The story of the film revolves around Amitabh and Jaya who play a reel life couple and are singers in the film. The story shows Jaya’s rise in the music world while Amitabh’s career is hit and how it tears apart the couple’s marriage. The actor received wide appreciation for her acting in the film. She also won Filmfare’s Best Actress Award for it.

The BR Ishara directorial saw Amitabh and Jaya team up once again for the second film in 1972. While Jaya played a prostitute, Amitabh played the role of a wealthy lawyer’s son who dreams of becoming a poet. Jaya, who was in the prime of her career back then, received rave reviews for her character and performance.

The 1972 released film is a romantic film which saw Amitabh Bahchcan and Jaya Bahchcan as a married couple, happily living their lives in a village. All is going well in their life until one fine day, the villagers found out that Nansi (Jaya) is a prostitute. They are then made to run away from the village. Though the film did only moderately at the box office, Jaya received wide appreciation for her role in the film.

Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham

Though the film is widely remembered for its larger-than-life sets, stellar star cast which included the likes of Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Kajol, Hrithik Roshan and Kareena Kapoor, Jaya Bachchan has managed to stay alive in the memory of fans for her role as a typical Indian mother. In fact, the one scene from the film, where she's waiting expectantly for Shah Rukh Khan to arrive, has gone on to become a great meme. And in this day and age of social media and meme worthiness, if your character from a film that is almost two decades old can be turned into a popular meme, you've been rather successful. It's been 18 years since the film's release and all we can remember is that one iconic scene.

Given the fan base Mrs Bachchan enjoys, we hope she returns to the big screen soon. Happy Birthday Jaya Bachchan.