image
Saturday, March 23rd 2019
English
Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut: After Manikarnika it’s Thalaivi - a Jayalalithaa biopic for Ranaut

Entertainment

Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut: After Manikarnika it’s Thalaivi - a Jayalalithaa biopic for Ranaut

Post the success of Manikarnika, Kangan Ranaut announces Thalaivi, a biopic on Jayalalithaa

back
AL VijayBollywoodDeiva ThirumagalEntertainmentEnytertainmentJayalalithaaKangana Ranaut BirthdayKangana Ranaut ManikarnikaMadrasapattinamManikarnikaMental Hai KyaPangaThalaivaa
nextDhilluku Dhuddu 2 follows Viswasam and Petta in the Kollywood hit list this year

within