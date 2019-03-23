Happy Birthday Kangana Ranaut: After Manikarnika it’s Thalaivi - a Jayalalithaa biopic for Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut May not be an industry favourite but the Manikarnika star is going from strength to strength. On her birthday on Saturday, March 23, the Queen star announced another biopic. This one will see her play former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Jayalalithaa on the silver screen. An official announcement will soon be made as the star is currently busy juggling between her two films Mental Hai Kya and Panga.

The film, a bilingual, has been titled Thalaivi in Tamil and Jaya in Hindi and will be directed by AL Vijay. The 39-year-old filmmaker is known for his films like Madrasapattinam, Deiva Thirumagal and Thalaivaa among others said that making a film on the former CM is a big responsibility. “Jayalalithaa madam was one of the most prominent leaders of our country. Making a film on her life is a big responsibility and we are going to do it with utmost care and honesty. Am proud and happy with our association with one of India’s biggest star and the very talented Kangana Ranaut ji to portray the dynamic role of our very dynamic leader.”

Kangana who is basking in the glory of her last release Manikarnika said that she is honoured to be part of this project. “Jayalalithaa ji is one of the biggest female success stories of this century. She was a superstar and went on to become an iconic politician, it’s a great concept for mainstream film. I am honoured to be a part of this mega project.” The makers of the film have got ace writer Vijayendra Prasad on board who has penned hits like the Baahubali franchise, Manikarnika and Bajrangi Bhaijaan.

Jayalalithaa was Tamil Nadu’s Chief Minister for six terms, died of a cardiac arrest on December 5 2016. The actor turned politician between 1961 and 1980 starred in 140 films in Tamil, Telugu and Kannada. She appeared in a number of hit films with MG Ramachandran in the 1960s, including Aayirathil Oruvan, Chandhrodhayam, Major Chandrakanth and Arasa Kattalai.