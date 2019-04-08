Happy Birthday Kristen Stewart: When the Twilight actor expressed her desire to work with Hrithik Roshan!

Divya Ramnani April 09 2019, 9.56 am April 09 2019, 9.56 am

It was almost a decade ago when Kristen Stewart rose to fame with the Twilight films. Ever since then, the actor has managed to stay in the news because of several reasons. Be it for her remarkable performance in the Twilight saga or her much-dramatised relationship with former-boyfriend and co-star, Robert Pattinson, Kristen had become an overnight sensation. Her portrayal of the iconic Bella Swan helped her bag numerous Teen Choice and People’s Choice Awards.

We are sure all these things have often popped on your news feed, but did you know that Kristen Stewart is a staunch admirer of one Bollywood star? Yeah, we are talking about the Greek God of Bollywood – Hrithik Roshan. As surprising as it sounds, it is the truth. On the occasion of Kristen’s 29th birthday, here’s taking you back to the time when Hollywood actor Kristen expressed her wish of working with Hrithik, and, in fact, wished of having a baby boy that resembles him.

It was in the year 2012 when Kristen, in an interview, told reporters that she finds Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan extremely good-looking and that she is looking forward to work with him in a film. “If someone offers me a good script, I would love to work in a Bollywood film. I would just love to work with Hrithik Roshan. He is such a wonderful actor and so good-looking,” said Kristen. She further added, “In fact, if I have a boy, I would want him to look like Hrithik Roshan, but with Rob’s (her then boyfriend) eyes.”

Hrithik Roshan, too, had reciprocated to Kristen’s compliment and expressed his happiness, “It was a stressful day when I read this compliment, and it kind of brightened my mood and day, it was a very warm way to compliment someone. I felt a lot of warmth.”

The actor further revealed that he hadn’t really met Kristen but there were possibilities of them working together, however, nothing really materialised. “No, I haven’t met her and there were talks of some projects in the past but nothing official yet.”

Sigh. Guess we will have to wait for that to really happen. Happy Birthday, Kristen Stewart!