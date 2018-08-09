Happy birthday Mahesh Babu: Five films which proved that the superstar is not afraid to experiment

Tollywood superstar Mahesh Babu has worked his way up with a variety of films that have talked about different topics. Though being a mass hero has always been a part of the agenda, Mahesh Babu is one star who willingly played around with the mould of a regular Tollywood hero, unlike other stars who mostly stuck to the norm. As the actor celebrates his birthday today, we list out five instances of when he managed to break a new path in his films.

Exploring fantasy and mystery genres with Khaleja

Mahesh and Trivikram earlier worked together for the blockbuster Athadu, but their second union in Khaleja was an off-beat outing of sorts. The film had Mahesh playing the role of a village’s saviour, as it touched upon many interesting topics such as superstitions, predictions and luck apart from environmental damage. Though it, unfortunately, turned out to be a damp squib at the box office, it is relished by the TV viewers.

Negative shades in The Businessman

Immediately after one of the biggest hits of his career in 2011, which was Dookudu, Mahesh turned a new leaf by playing an antagonist in his next release ‘The Businessman’. Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the film interspersed a usual love angle with a backdrop of the Mumbai mafia.

A rock star with Interpretation Disorder in 1 Nenokkadine

Mahesh Babu’s 1 Nenokkadine is considered as one of the most complex thrillers in Telugu cinema, thanks to its deep and intertwined narrative which was a writing triumph. Though the common audience found it hard to comprehend, it paved a way to tons of discussions and has always been referred to as a whacky pick by the actor.

Locking horns with a crazy, dangerous villain in Spyder

Looking back at his career, Mahesh Babu’s fans would not find a big liking for Spyder, but the actor has referred to it as one of his favourite films. He played the role of an Intelligence Bureau officer who does his best to track down SJ Suryah, a psychotic killer creating man-made disasters. The film performed at a below average level, but the moments between the hero and the villain are something to take home.

Playing the CM in Bharat Ane Nenu

One of the biggest blockbusters in his career, Bharat Ane Nenu had the actor in the shoes of a Chief Minister who would never break the rules. Mahesh gave one of his best performances ever, mouthing strong and poking dialogues that created waves. The press meet scene in the film is unforgettable!