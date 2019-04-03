Happy Birthday Prabhu Deva: His journey from a background dancer to directing Salman Khan in Dabangg 3!

In Com Staff April 03 2019, 1.59 pm April 03 2019, 1.59 pm

Prabhu Deva, the acclaimed artist celebrates his birthday on Wednesday, 3rd April. The lanky man had come a long way from the early days of his career where he was assisting his dance choreographer father Sundaram master. Although from Mysore, Prabhu Deva spent almost all his life in Tamil Nadu. Having realised that studies were not his cup of tea, he shifted to something that he was so passionate about, dancing, very early in his life. He had learnt various dance forms such as the Bharat Natyam and Western style from renowned masters.

He appeared on screen first as someone playing a flute in Panivizhum Iravu from Mani Ratnam’s Mouna Raagam and as one among the group dancers in many films. His first dance choreography assignment was in the Kamal Haasan’s film Vetri Vizha. Since then, there was no turning back. He had choreographed dance for more than a hundred films and his style was very different from others. His on screen debut as a lead actor was in Pavithran’s Indhu in 1994 but Shankar’s Kaadhalan released in the same year catapulted him to a very high level. Then on, he had acted in many films, the notable ones being Minsara Kanavu, Kaadhala Kaadhala, Pennin Manadhai Thottu, Engal Anna, Urumi, Devi, Kalavaadiya Pozhudhugal and ABCD.

It was in 2005, the direction bug bit this rubber bodied actor and his first directorial was the blockbuster hit Nuvvostanante Nenoddantana in Telugu and since then there were a few films he directed in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. While some were hits there were many misses. In the interim, his personal life was the cynosure of Tamil Nadu wherein he divorced his wife Ramlath and started dating Nayanthara. However this relationship did not last long and the actor got back to his work.

2019 is very special for Prabhu Deva as he was awarded the prestigious Padma Shri for his contribution to arts. Vijay Sethupathi in an interview had lauded the acting potential of Prabhu Deva and had stated that he is the best nuanced actor he had come across. With four Tamil films waiting for release and having begun his directorial with Salman Khan for Dabangg 3, Prabhu Deva could not have asked for better deals. Here is wishing the multi-talented artist a very happy birthday!