Rushabh Dhruv July 18 2019, 11.51 pm July 18 2019, 11.51 pm

The moment all the NickYanka's fans were waiting for is finally here! On Priyanka Chopra's 37th birthday, many Bollywood stars wished the actor. However, we couldn't spot one from her hubby Nick... until now. A while back, the singer posted a message for his wife and is the sweetest thing you will see on the internet. Taking to his Instagram account, Nick posted a series of photos which sees Priyanka in a pastel pink sheer saree smiling broadly for the camera. With her hair tied in a loose bun and the sunglasses adding to the sexiness of the nine-yard, the birthday girl looks splendid. Tagging the Quantico actress as the light of his world, Nick captioned the image as, "Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you, baby. Happy birthday." Romantic and how!

Have a look at the picture featuring the birthday girl Priyanka Chopra below:

It was in December 2018 when Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a big, fat Indian wedding. Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace was decked up at its best while the bride and the groom's family and friends filled the place with cheer, laughter, and love.