The moment all the NickYanka's fans were waiting for is finally here! On Priyanka Chopra's 37th birthday, many Bollywood stars wished the actor. However, we couldn't spot one from her hubby Nick... until now. A while back, the singer posted a message for his wife and is the sweetest thing you will see on the internet. Taking to his Instagram account, Nick posted a series of photos which sees Priyanka in a pastel pink sheer saree smiling broadly for the camera. With her hair tied in a loose bun and the sunglasses adding to the sexiness of the nine-yard, the birthday girl looks splendid. Tagging the Quantico actress as the light of his world, Nick captioned the image as, "Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you, baby. Happy birthday." Romantic and how!
Have a look at the picture featuring the birthday girl Priyanka Chopra below:
Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday.
It was in December 2018 when Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas tied the knot in a big, fat Indian wedding. Jodhpur's Umaid Bhawan Palace was decked up at its best while the bride and the groom's family and friends filled the place with cheer, laughter, and love.
Right after their shaadi,
time and again, NickYanka has been a major source of #couplegoals for many fans out there. Earlier, in an interview with Film Companion, Priyanka Chopra talked about the best part of getting married to Nick Jonas. The Bajirao Mastani actor had said, "The best thing about getting married to someone like Nick is he understands what it takes to have the careers that we do. His career is longer than mine, he's been in the business almost 20-21 years and he knows what it takes. So that was one of the first things I think I fell in love with him.”Read More