Rushabh Dhruv July 18 2019, 6.58 pm July 18 2019, 6.58 pm

Everyone's favourite, Priyanka Chopra turned a year older on Thursday and boy, it's surely a time to raise the toast for our desi girl. She's one actress from showbiz, whose career has been reaching heights with each passing day. Priyanka Chopra, who celebrates her 37th birthday on July 18, is not just a glamorous star we know. She's a multi-talented gem and that's the best part about the global icon. Elaborating on the same, she entered the world of lights, camera and action as a model, went on to become Miss World 2000, she's also fab singer, Padma Shri awardee and the list can go on and on.

That being said, on the occasion of PeeCee's birthday, stars from Bollywood have started wishing the Barfi actor. From Anil Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit, Manish Malhotra, Sonali Bendre to Alia Bhatt, celebs poured in sweet birthday messages for Priyanka.

Have a look at their tweets below:

Happy birthday desi girl @priyankachopra. Keep shining, entertaining and being so endearing on and off screen. Love always!😊 — Madhuri Dixit Nene (@MadhuriDixit) July 18, 2019

After looking at all the sweet messages for PeeCee online, we wonder, what the desi girl's phone would like today. We are sure, the gadget would be flooded with love, and how. Also, we eagerly await hubby Nick to wish Priyanka and let's see how he does that!

The fashion icon will be seen next in Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink, which co-stars Zaira Wasim and Farhan Akhtar. Priyanka is away from her homeland and is celebrating the same in New York.