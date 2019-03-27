Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Legendary Amitabh Bachchan wishes the Mega Powerstar in Telugu

One of the most popular young heroes in South Indian cinema, Ram Charan celebrates his 34th birthday on Wednesday. Addressed as 'Mega Powerstar' by his large group of adoring fans, Charan has notched up some impressive films over the course of his 13-film-old career - such as Magadheera, Orange, Dhruva, and his biggest blockbuster till date, Rangasthalam. Rangasthalam continues to be Telugu cinema’s non-Baahubali collection benchmark. His next film with director SS Rajamouli, RRR, promises to take him to the next level of super stardom. The film is being shot steadily now and will release on July 30, 2020. Charan plays freedom fighter Alluri Sitarama Raju in this film, also starring NTR as Komaran Bheem, Alia Bhatt as Sita and Ajay Devgn in an important role.

Ram Charan has also produced films like Khaidi No 150 and the upcoming Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy with his legendary dad Megastar Chiranjeevi. The day has been made extra special for Charan thanks to a video message from Amitabh Bachchan wishing him for his birthday; Amitabh recently wrapped shooting for Sye Raa. Charan’s wife Upasana Konidela, who also doubles up as his voice on social media, shared a tweet with the Big B’s video message. Amitabh also adds a Telugu birthday wish to his message and completely floors the viewers.

We wish Ram Charan a very happy birthday and hope that he delivers many more blockbusters. We also wish that he continues to stay fit and inspire many youngsters to take to fitness and healthy living.