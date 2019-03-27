image
Thursday, March 28th 2019
English
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Legendary Amitabh Bachchan wishes the Mega Powerstar in Telugu

Entertainment

Happy Birthday Ram Charan: Legendary Amitabh Bachchan wishes the Mega Powerstar in Telugu

Amitabh Bachchan recently wrapped up Ram Charan's production venture also starring his father Chiranjeevi

back
Ajay DevgnAlia BhattAlluri Sitarama RajuAmitabh BachchanBirthdayChiranjeeviKomaran BheemNTRRam CharanRRRSS RajamouliSye Raa Narasimha ReddyUpasana Konidela
nextDhilluku Dhuddu 2 follows Viswasam and Petta in the Kollywood hit list this year

within