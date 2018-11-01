Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: The King Of Romance is also the King Of Wit

Shah Rukh Khan recently completed 25 glorious years in Bollywood and in those long 25 years, the man has managed to grip the nation with his charm. His stellar avatar as the on-screen King Of Romance is undisputed but it isn't just his screen persona that has made him who he is today. Social media has given fans a window to a side of him that was never seen before and they're as charmed with his wit off-screen as they are with 'Rahul' on-screen. As King Khan turns a year old and wiser, here’s a look at a few social media posts that prove he is also the King of Wit.
During a rare #AskSRK interaction, one fan got a bit too excited but had the perfect cheer-leader in Shah Rukh.
Maths is a boring subject but not if SRK is teaching it.
When SRK turned doctor for a pregnant fan
SRK is also King of Savage and here’s the proof
This fan almost got lucky
A million dollar picture with a message
And that is why his fans love him so much
There’s no shortcut to success: SRK
You don’t mess with the Khan
When SRK helped his young fan woo the girl of his dreams
Well, that’s not it. SRK also gave him a tip on how to keep the girl happy for life.
As he turns 53, we wish SRK keeps entertaining us both on and off camera with his charm and wit for many more years to come. Happy Birthday Shah Rukh.