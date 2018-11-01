Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: The King Of Romance is also the King Of Wit

Shah Rukh Khan recently completed 25 glorious years in Bollywood and in those long 25 years, the man has managed to grip the nation with his charm. His stellar avatar as the on-screen King Of Romance is undisputed but it isn't just his screen persona that has made him who he is today. Social media has given fans a window to a side of him that was never seen before and they're as charmed with his wit off-screen as they are with 'Rahul' on-screen. As King Khan turns a year old and wiser, here’s a look at a few social media posts that prove he is also the King of Wit.

During a rare #AskSRK interaction, one fan got a bit too excited but had the perfect cheer-leader in Shah Rukh.

@fasih_rulez if u don't use protection I guess — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 11, 2014

Thoda rest kar lo behen https://t.co/cLiAD70bD1 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 11, 2016

Hello Garib https://t.co/M9r8U6en4Q — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017

Of course and should I send you a photocopy of my Aadhar card also??? https://t.co/Qno5IeJMNK — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2016

Bhai bhai on bike bike. No pollution…bhai says “Michael Lal Cylcle Lal.” pic.twitter.com/GdD6RwSe9V — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 1, 2016

Stop typing immediately https://t.co/ZESiLzVrtu — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) October 11, 2016

Go study don't make excuses https://t.co/FV24Uj4Hmi — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) July 11, 2016

Yeh joke purana ho gaya...koi nayi baat batao https://t.co/Wfirh8InAX — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) June 13, 2017

@sarthakkher if I ask she won't go with you....ha ha. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 7, 2015

Well, that’s not it. SRK also gave him a tip on how to keep the girl happy for life.

@sarthakkher treat her with dignity gentleness and love...and pepper it with a bit of humour. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) August 29, 2015

As he turns 53, we wish SRK keeps entertaining us both on and off camera with his charm and wit for many more years to come. Happy Birthday Shah Rukh.