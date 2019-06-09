Abhishek Singh June 09 2019, 11.49 am June 09 2019, 11.49 am

Bollywood’s fashionista Sonam Kapoor ringed in her 34th birthday with her favourite people. Since it is Sonam Kapoor's birthday, the celebrations had to be grand and the actor’s near and dear ones were part of this grand celebration. The party was held at The Leela in Mumbai where we saw her family members including parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor, husband Anand Ahuja and sister Rhea Kapoor along with a few close friends including designers Masaba Gupta and Kunal Rawal present during the cake cutting.

We stumbled upon all the pictures from her birthday party on social media. Anand Ahuja shared some candid pictures from Sonam's cake cutting ceremony. Wearing a black, neat formal ensemble; Sonam looked ravishing AF.

Apart from the celebrations, hubby Anand Ahuja took to Instagram and shared a cute post from their wedding reception and wished his ‘girlfriend forever’ and called her his world.

View this post on Instagram #girlfriendforever #everydayphenomenal ... Happy Birthday to my 🌍🌎🌏. A post shared by anand s ahuja (@anandahuja) on Jun 8, 2019 at 11:59am PDT

Anil Kapoor shared an emotional post on social media and said that he is extremely proud of Sonam and her achievements.

Sonam’s sister Rhea Kapoor too took to Instagram and shared a picture post with the birthday girl and stated that she is her better half, best friend without whom she can’t survive. Sonam responded to the post and said that she cannot function without her sister and that she (Rhea) completes her.