Happy Diwali 2018: Amitabh Bachchan and Aamir Khan's grand party to light up festivities

It’s the season of sweets and patakhas. It is when people forget their diet to munch on the delicacies of Diwali. Our Bollywood celebs are no different as they too celebrate the festival of lights and bring in it with great enthusiasm and style. Every year, we see our B-town celebs throw lavish parties during Diwali and we are hoping 2018 will be no different. Here’s a look at the celebs who throw some spectacular parties.

Amitabh Bachchan

The who’s who of Bollywood make their presence felt at the Sehenshah of Bollywood’s Diwali party. Amitabh keeps his doors open and hosts a Diwali party at his Juhu residence on Lakshmi Puja night.

Shah Rukh Khan

View this post on Instagram Stars in the sky... Happy Diwali! A post shared by Gauri Khan (@gaurikhan) on Nov 3, 2018 at 10:45am PDT

The King of Romance has been inconsistent with his Diwali parties over the years but in 2018, SRK held one of the biggest parties in the town. The party was attended by the likes of Salman Khan, Alia Bhatt, Shraddha Kapoor, Malaika Arora and Karan Johar.

Aamir Khan

Mr Perfectionist too hosts one of the grandest parties in the town where we see many biggies make their presence felt. Aamir hosts people at his residence on Diwali and the main highlight of his party are the cards. With Thugs of Hindostan all set to hit the theaters this weekend, we can expect Aamir to throw a grand party.

Ekta Kapoor

The Queen of television has taken forward her father’s legacy of Diwali parties and hosts a party at their Juhu residence. The party sees a mix of celebs from Bollywood and Television. One to watch out!

Anil Kapoor

The Kapoors have been hosting grand Diwali party at their residence for over decades now. The likes of Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Aamir Khan and others are a sure shot name at this party.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra and her businessman husband, Raj Kundra, turn hosts and open their house on the eve of Choti Diwali every year. Like every year, he plans to hold a grand party at her residence.