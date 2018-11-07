Happy Diwali 2018: Celebrities brighten up our Diwali with their special wishes!

The much awaited Indian festival of Diwali is here and is being celebrated throughout the world. Diwali, undoubtedly is considered as a festival of lights, love, happiness and well, style. Our celebrities are leaving no stone unturned to raise the bar of this occasion with their glitz and glamour. From throwing grand Diwali parties to attending many, these celebs are always seen grabbing the eyeballs and making the most out of this festive season.

Like every year, we’ll witness some of the most star-studded diwali parties of SRK, Aamir Khan, Ekta Kapoor, Bachchans and so many more. However, fans are not left forgotten. Celebrities across the world are sure to leave warm wishes and make our Diwali a little more happy and lit.

Happy Diwali! May the light within us shine at its brightest & illuminate the world around us as well ♥️ The mood is festive and happy, post the Diwali puja in the office today. Here’s wishing you all a safe and very #HappyDiwali from us ✨✨✨ pic.twitter.com/tqJcMF60cJ — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) November 7, 2018

Wishing everyone a very #HappyDiwali filled with hope, joy, peace & love. Be safe be happy and light up the life of someone in need by joining our #GiftASmile initiative. Happiness to all 🙏 @YOUWECAN @YWCOfficial_ pic.twitter.com/uDahZsL7ow — yuvraj singh (@YUVSTRONG12) November 7, 2018

Happy Diwali! May the light within us shine at its brightest & illuminate the world around us as well ♥️ — Shraddha (@ShraddhaKapoor) November 7, 2018

May you leave a little sparkle wherever you go. May there be light and Love wherever you go. Wishing you a very #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/8ObMlrSArF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 7, 2018

Wishing everyone a light filled bright happy prosperous Diwali. Let the light in your houses echo in your hearts and let’s light up the world with our positivity instead of crackers ;) . pic.twitter.com/SkAhn84CNp — Kajol (@KajolAtUN) November 7, 2018

Let the lights Shine On!! Stay happy and healthy #HappyDiwali pic.twitter.com/YvmrWnkyAs — Suniel Shetty (@SunielVShetty) November 7, 2018

Happy Diwali to all of you! Love and light for life.....stay as positive as you can this year ....please wish your families from Mom, Roohi, Yash and me!!❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/Bm2NTYfgRP — Karan Johar (@karanjohar) November 7, 2018

Noted personalities from among various fields, from PM Narendra Modi, wrestler John Cena, Karan Johar, Kajol, Yuvraj Singh, Virendra Sehwag, Shraddha Kapoor, industrialist Amit Bhatia and many more made it a point to greet their well wishers on this auspicious occasion of Diwali and these wishes are sure to bring a smile on your face!