Sonali Bendre’s friendship day update will warm your heart

Sonali Bendre recently shared with her fans that she has been diagnosed with high-grade cancer. The actress has been undergoing treatment in New York at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Sonali has been extremely strong in this battle with the deadly disease and she is positive that she will come out as a winner. All this while, the actress has been active on her social media platform, often thanking her well-wishers for all the love and support and giving updates on her treatment.

Today on Friendship's Day, Sonali shared another picture with her friends Sussanne Roshan and Gayatri Oberoi. In the photo, which has been clicked by Hrithik Roshan, we see that Sonali who was sporting a pixie cut till last month had to get rid of all her hair due to the treatment.

In the caption, she has thanked her friends, who call and message her in their busy schedules. And her sense of humor is on point as she cracks a joke on herself by saying that she now takes less time to get ready as she doesn't have to fuss over her hair. If this doesn't warm your heart, we don't know what will. Here’s hoping that Sonali recovers soon and comes back home all happy and healthy.