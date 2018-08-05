Sonali Bendre’s friendship day update will warm your heart

Sonali Bendre recently shared with her fans that she has been diagnosed with high-grade cancer. The actress has been undergoing treatment in New York at Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center. Sonali has been extremely strong in this battle with the deadly disease and she is positive that she will come out as a winner. All this while, the actress has been active on her social media platform, often thanking her well-wishers for all the love and support and giving updates on her treatment.Today on Friendship's Day, Sonali shared another picture with her friends Sussanne Roshan and Gayatri Oberoi. In the photo, which has been clicked by Hrithik Roshan, we see that Sonali who was sporting a pixie cut till last month had to get rid of all her hair due to the treatment.
In the caption, she has thanked her friends, who call and message her in their busy schedules. And her sense of humor is on point as she cracks a joke on herself by saying that she now takes less time to get ready as she doesn't have to fuss over her hair. If this doesn't warm your heart, we don't know what will. Here’s hoping that Sonali recovers soon and comes back home all happy and healthy.
This is me. And in this moment, I am really happy. People give me strange looks when I say that now, but it's true and I'll tell you why. I am now paying attention to every moment, looking for every opportunity to find joy and #SwitchOnTheSunshine. Yes, there are moments of pain and low energy, but I am doing what I like, spending time with people I love, and feeling very loved and happy. I am extremely grateful to my friends, my pillars of strength, who at a moment's notice, arrived to be with me and help me through this. In between their busy schedules they find time to visit, call, message, FaceTime... basically never leaving a moment for me to feel alone. Thank you for showing me what true friendship is. #HappyFriendshipDay, ladies. Blessed to have you all in my life (including the ones not in the picture... You know who you are) @gayatrioberoi @suzkr P.S. Nowadays I spend far less time getting ready because I don't have to fuss over my hair! 😜#BaldIsBeautiful #FindThePositive #OneDayAtATime Picture credit: @hrithikroshan