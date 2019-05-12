Darshana Devi May 12 2019, 11.00 am May 12 2019, 11.00 am

Mother’s Day is finally here. It’s the day to celebrate motherhood and honour the beautiful souls for being the reason for our existence. Expressing gratitude to our supermoms every day will perhaps not be enough for the sacrifices they have made for us. It goes without saying that they deserve to feel on top of the world. It’s time we make that happen by giving them some TLC this Mother’s Day. TLC = Tender, Love and Care! Get with it people. When we talk about supermoms, our famous celebrities do not lag far behind. From Kareena Kapoor Khan to Sunny Leone and Sania Mirza, and many more - these divas have shown how their munchkins come before anyone or anything else in the world. We don't need to stalk them on their Instagram handles to witness the divas' warm camaraderie with their kids. We already have truckloads of their airport pictures, thanks to our shutterbugs! Here’s listing out a few of the stunning mommies, who have been dishing out some major mother goals.

Well, of course, we have to mention the master kid at first. Calling the tiny tot

‘an internet sensation’ would be an understatement! But it’s his pictures with his hot mom Kareena that leave us in awe every time the two step out for a stroll on the streets of Bandra. Every time the duo is clicked together, an outburst of cuteness occurs.

Happy Mother's Day 2019: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Sania Mirza and other supermoms

Aishwarya and Aaradhya Bachchan

The former Miss World is often spotted out and about in the city with her daughter. It’s lovely to see how Aish takes time out of her professional commitments to attend her little princess’ school functions and she is often also seen picking and dropping Aaradhya from school. Not to miss, the little one is seen tagging along with her mommy love wherever she goes, including international film festivals.

Sania and Izhaan Mirza Malik

The joy of embracing motherhood is seen in Sania’s Instagram posts. Ever since she delivered the tiny tot in 2018, her life has been seemingly revolving around him. The two are also clicked at the airport very frequently and needless to say, pictures of the baby boy being all cuddled up in his mother’s arms can make anyone’s day brighter!

Thanks to her being one of the most popular International celebrities, Sunny Leone’s pictures with her little ones on social media become an instant hit. When spotted at the airport, she is mostly seen carrying one of her kids, while the other two are seen tagging along in the arms of their nanny.

Sakshi Singh Dhoni and Ziva Dhoni

Captain Cool Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s wife Sakshi has shown how her world has totally changed after the arrival of her little princess. Unlike most of the celebrity mommies, Sakshi, who is a home-maker, deserves all the applause for handling her mommy duties like a true boss lady all these years.

Happy Mother’s Day to all the wonderful mothers out there! You are the real stars!