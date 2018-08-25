Hard-ly Davidson: Pete makes this dirty joke about Ariana Grande

They're loved-up and all things mushy. Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson epitomize the new age romance in a classic manner. The popular couple show no dearth of PDA and have no qualms about revealing their bedroom secrets. After Ariana took to Twitter to write about how huge is Pete's d*ck is, we now have her beau talking about how he is 'always' hard these days, courtesy his sexy girlfriend.

Recently, Pete spoke at Auburn University's Welcome Week where he welcomed all the questions on his now fiancé Ariana. When asked how it feels to be with the lady superstar, he said, “What's it like being engaged to Ariana? It's like what you would think it was like but, like, 100 times sicker. It's f--king lit. I'm a very, very lucky boy, and I'm very, very loved and I'm very lucky.”

Cockily he added, “And my d*ck's forever hard.” That’s something we did not want to know. TMI!

Ariana and Pete made their first official joint appearance after getting engaged at the recently concluded VMAs. Pete got trolled for his ‘dark circles’ and his to-be wifey was quick to come to his defense. She took to Twitter to reveal that he is suffering from auto immune disease and slammed a troll.