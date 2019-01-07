image
Tuesday, January 8th 2019
English

get the
hottest gossip

Hardik Pandya’s misogynistic attitude on Koffee With Karan 6 makes Karan Johar giggle and we’re shocked!

Entertainment

Hardik Pandya’s misogynistic attitude on Koffee With Karan 6 makes Karan Johar giggle and we’re shocked!

Rashma ShettyRashma Shetty   January 07 2019, 11.57 pm
back
cricketEntertainmentHardik Pandyakaran joharKL RahulKoffee with KaransportsTelevisiontv
nextThalapathy63: Vijay and Atlee’s next to commence in two weeks!
ALSO READ

Sara Ali Khan teases Janhvi Kapoor, while Ishaan Khatter gets upset with his Dhadak heroine for hiding his identity

Koffee With Karan: KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya pick Virat Kohli over Sachin Tendulkar, get trolled brutally

Koffee With Karan: KL Rahul was caught with a condom when he was 18!