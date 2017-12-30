Harry drops a howler over beau Meghan’s family

Prince Harry dropped a bomb during his guest editorship of Radio 4’s Today programme this week. Asked by the BBC on how Meghan Markle had enjoyed with her first Christmas at Sandringham, Harry said that it had been ‘fantastic’. Harry reportedly said that they had an ‘amazing time’ but followed it up with a poor choice of words.

‘She’s done an absolutely amazing job. She’s getting in there,’ he enthused. ‘It’s the family, I suppose, that she never had.’

Now that has to sting. Harry’s words sound like an unintended jibe to the actual Markle parents, who divorced in 1987 when she was six years old. Meghan’s half-sister Samantha Grant was not pleased. “‘Actually [Meghan] has a large family who were always there with her and for her,’ she reportedly said. ‘Complete with sister, brother, aunts, uncles, cousins and the glue of our family, our amazing, completely self-sacrificing father.’

It seems that Harry might need some tutoring on the dos and don’ts of being an in-law. It is never a good idea to state in public that your family is better than your significant other, even if you believe it to be true.

Around this time next year, Meghan and Harry will be married. Let’s hope the soon to be hubby finds his way around public speaking by then!