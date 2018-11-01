Harvey Weinstein accused of sexual assault by an aspiring actress

In fresh allegations against Hollywood Director Harvey Weinstein, an aspiring actor has accused the filmmaker of sexual assault when she was 16 years old. The former Polish model, identified as Jane Doe, in court papers revealed that in 2002 when she met Weinstein for a business lunch, ended up at his apartment in Soho, where he demanded sex. The filmmaker’s lawyer Benjamin Brafman, has denied the allegations. Reportedly, Jane has revealed the details of her encounter with the movie mogul and has filed a lawsuit against him on Wednesday.

“Weinstein wasted no time in aggressively and threateningly demanding sex,” the suit alleges. She revealed that he told the distraught starlet that if she wanted to be an actress she had to give in to his perverted desires. “Weinstein threatened and pressured Jane Doe, saying that he had ‘made’ the careers of Penelope Cruz and Gwyneth Paltrow, and that neither would be working without him,” the suit further details. Jane Doe stated that Weinstein continued to harass her for almost a decade, offering her a role as a film extra in a 2004.

66-year old Weinstein has been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 70 women. The accusations against him helped awaken the #MeToo movement, which has seen hundreds of women across the globe accuse high-profile men of sexual abuse and harassment. He also faces criminal rape charges which, if convicted, could see him spend the rest of his life in prison.

Currently, Weinstein is on a $1m (£750,000; €850,000) bail and has denied having non-consensual sex, as stated by his lawyer.