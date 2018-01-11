Harvey Weinstein slapped by diner in an Arizona restaurant

Since last year, Hollywood’s producer giant, Harvey Weinstein has been slapped rhetorically as several actress accused the man of sexual harassment. They even amassed a large scale movement called #MeToo. Following all of this, Weinstein had shielded himself from the world with his wealth and crumbling power, avoiding any confrontation. But this no longer seems to be the case as reality caught up to him in an Arizona restaurant where he was accosted by a diner.

A video by tabloid TMZ shows a disheveled Weinstein being approached by a diner who shouted at him and then slapped him twice on the face using his backhand. The movie mogul was caught off guard as he stumbled to leave the restaurant.

A representative of Weinstein later confirmed the TMZ report about the encounter in Sanctuary Camelback Mountain Resort but declined to give any further comment.

Harvey Weinstein was reportedly eating dinner with his "sober coach" at about 9 p.m. when a man at the adjacent table wanted to take a picture with him but was declined by Weinstein. When Weinstein and his company got up to leave, the assaulter shouted, "You're such a piece of s--- for what you did to these women," while his friend filmed. He then went on to slap Weinstein. Following the incident, Weinstein declined to call the police and chose to leave the restaurant in silence.

Weinstein is currently undergoing rehab in an exclusive Meadows center in Wickenburg.