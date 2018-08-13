home/ entertainment
Has Allu Arjun dropped Vikram Kumar for Sabhaku Namaskaram?

First published: August 13, 2018 12:33 PM IST | Updated: August 13, 2018 12:33 PM IST | Author: Siddarth Srinivas

For more than a few months, Allu Arjun and director Vikram Kumar have been discussing over their new project. However, it looks like nothing's turning positive for this project with the actor deciding to put it on the backburner.

According to sources, the reason behind this decision is that Allu Arjun is most likely to join hands with noted producer Dil Raju for his new venture. Dil Raju was already having ideas of bringing on board a big star for his film, apparently titled Sabhaku Namaskaram, and his search has ended with Allu Arjun.

Touted to be a commercial entertainer, the director of the film is yet to be announced. Sources close to Allu Arjun have recently been heard saying that the actor is under tremendous pressure after his two previous releases Duvvuda Jagannadham and Naa Peru Surya did not do well at the box office.

Producer Dil Raju is currently presenting Hello Guru Prema Kosame featuring Anupama Parameswaran and the family entertainer Srinivasa Kalyanam which has Nithiin, Anupama, and Nandita Swetha. Mahesh Babu’s 25th film Maharshi, which is being directed by Vamshi Paidipally, is also being produced by Dil Raju's production house.

