Has Chirag Jani replaced Allu Sirish in Suriya 37?

A few days ago, Tollywood actor Allu Sirish revealed that he is out of Suriya 37, the upcoming yet-to-be-titled movie directed by KV Anand which also stars Mohanlal, Arya, Sayyeshaa, Boman Irani and others in significant roles. The actor said that the reason behind this decision was the clash of dates that between ABCD and his ongoing project, which is being directed by Sanjeev.

And now, Suriya 37 director KV Anand has announced that Hindi TV serial actor Chirag Jani has joined the unit and is playing an important role in the film. Has 'The Trap’ actor then stepped into the shoes of Allu Sirish?

Chirag Jani is playing a very important character in @LycaProductions #Suriya37 Happy Birthday to Versatile @JaniChiragjani 🎂 pic.twitter.com/ChHSE8QZDs — anand k v (@anavenkat) August 14, 2018

Tipped to be made on a massive budget of close to Rs 150 crore by Lyca Productions, Suriya 37 is touted to be a thrilling ride that will be shot across many famous locations around the globe. The team has completed a 25-day schedule in London, and are now waiting for Suriya to get back from the shoot of his upcoming political drama NGK directed by Selvaraghavan.

Meanwhile, KV Anand is working on the songs of the film along with composer Harris Jayaraj. The next schedule of the film will take place in Pollachi, where some scenes and a song will be shot.