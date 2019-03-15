Has Nushrat Bharucha signed the dotted line for a Salman Khan produced film?

2018 was the year when many big star-studded films like Race 3, Thugs of Hindostan, Zero and others failed miserably. On the other hand, many films with young stars went on to become the biggest hits of the year and one such film was director Luv Ranjan's Sonu Ki Titu Ki Sweety. The film's leading name Kartik Aaryan and Nushrat Bharucha became a household name after the film. While Kartik went on to bag film's like Luka Chuppi and will next be seen in Love Aaj Kal 2, Nushrat will be seen in Dream Girl and if latest developments are to be believed, she is all set to star in a Salman Khan-produced wedding drama set in a small town.

Reportedly, the love story starring Nushrat is set in a small town and revolves around a wedding. The film will go on the floors in the next few months and will be shot in the outskirts of Delhi. The film which is still in it's casting stage has hired Raaj Shandilya for dialogues. Interestingly, Raaj Shandilya will be directing Nushrat and Ayushmann Khurrana in their film Dream Girl.

in.com got in touch with Nushrat's team for confirmation on her casting, and while they initially denied it, they said they will make an announcement in if she's cast. But word has got out that something is brewing and it wouldn't be wrong to assume that Nushrat is in talks with Salman Khan Films but hasn't officially signed the film yet.

