Has Salman Khan snapped ties with close friend Kabir Khan over Tubelight?

Salman Khan may be riding high on the success of Tiger Zinda Hai but that is not making him forget the bitter performance of Tubelight at the box office. As he tries to undo the loss of the 2017 film, he seems to have gone to the extent of cutting off ties from its director and close friend, Kabir Khan. Despite two repeated hits like Ek Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan, one flop seems to have ended the story for the duo’s friendship.

“The differences between them have been brewing for some time now. Tubelight was the end of their friendship. Salman and Kabir had heated arguments over how the film and its characters needed to be treated. There were stand-offs in full view of the entire unit, where Kabir would not give in to Salman’s suggestions,” the Deccan Chronicle reported quoting an industry source.

The actor is reportedly no longer in talking terms with the director. Kabir’s place now seems to have been taken over by Ali Abbas Zafar. The two had previously created magic in 2016 with Sultan. The box office success of Tiger Zinda Hai has only cemented their friendship for the time being.

“We can comfortably assume that Ali Abbas now occupies the place in Salman’s professional and personal range that Kabir occupied earlier. Ali is more open to Salman’s suggestions than Kabir was. Ali and Salman have worked on two blockbusters Sultan and Tiger Zinda Hai. And if their third film together, Bharat, is a smash success, Ali Zafar would be one-up on Kabir, since his last film with Salman, Tubelight, didn’t work,” added the source.

Kabir had reportedly approached Salman for a fourth film but this time Salman showed him the other cheek. In the meantime, Kabir is working with Ranveer Singh on a cricket based film.