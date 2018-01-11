He bangs: Ricky Martin is married!

Pop sensation and international superstar Ricky Martin is married to long-time boyfriend and artist Jwan Yosef. The Livin’ La Vida Loca confirmed the news to E! News. Hinting that a wedding reception is due Martin said, "I'm a husband, but we're doing a heavy party in a couple of months, I'll let you know." He has been dating Yosef, who’s a painter, since April 2016.

“We exchanged vows, and we've swear [sic] everything, and we've signed all the papers that we needed to sign, prenups and everything,” he told E! News.

Martin confirmed that there is going to be a massive three-day party. “It’s going to be a typical three-day party, the dinner, the rehearsal, the party and the recovery,” the singer said.

Martin got engaged to Yosef in 2016. He is a father to two nine-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino.

"My kids ask me about having two daddies and I tell them we are a part of a modern family. This is a beautiful sense of freedom," he recently told Out magazine.

In September 2016, Martin released a song named Vente Pa' Ca with Colombian singer Maluma. It was one of the biggest Spanish hits of 2016.