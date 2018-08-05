Helicopter Eela trailer: Kajol goes back to college, but there is a twist

Imagine when one fine day your mother tells you that she wants to take admission in your college. Your reaction will surely be much like Vivaan (Riddhi Sen) from the upcoming film, Helicopter Eela. The trailer of the film has been dropped today and we are totally impressed with it. Kajol, who will be seen in a Hindi movie after a gap of three years plays a singer, but everything changes once she gets married. This successful and passionate woman turns into an over-protective mother who gives up her career and ambitions to spend time with her teenage son. And in order to do that, she joins his college as a student to finish her studies. But there comes a twist in the tale as her plans backfire and she suffers a backlash from Vivan for invading his privacy. As the tagline of the film suggests, "she's here, she's there and she's everywhere".

The trailer has some fun moments, and our favourite is the one when she enters the classroom for the first time and everyone mistakes her to be a teacher. And the point where Neha Dhupia, who plays one of the professors in college gives her an advice on parenting.

Will Helicopter Eela manage to salvage her relationship with Vivan and find her calling again? Well, we will find out when the film, which is directed by Pradeep Sarkar will hit the theatres on September 14.

How did you like the trailer of Helicopter Eela? Let us know in the comments below.