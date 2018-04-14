Here are all the skills Alia Bhatt had to perfect for Sehmat in Raazi

Upcoming spy thriller Raazi saw Alia Bhatt fans lap up its trailer. Alia in her brand new avatar of an intelligence smuggling spy on Pakistani soil is far from anything she has ever played. While she looks pretty in the avatar, the film will also see her doing a bit of action as well. A newly released behind the scene video by the makers shows the training she had to undergo to get into the skin of a spy.

In the video, Alia is seen working hard to perfect her act for Sehmat. For a majority of the film, Alia is expected to transfer intel across the border using Morse code. For this, she mugged up the dot and dash combinations for the scenes. She was even allotted a special instructor who helped her pull together the act so as to not look fake in the film.

Later in the video Alia is shown learning how to take down a man by twisting arms. The trailer showed little of her having fist fights but the film is sure to see her exchange a few kicks as is seen in the video. Later, she admits that driving the military jeep Jonga was the most terrifying part. However, she had to do it as there was an important scene which showed her driving it. Through the video one can assume that Alia gave into the commands of director-writer Meghna Gulzar.

Co-produced by Dharma Productions, Raazi stars the Masaan fame Vicky Kaushal as Alia’s Pakistani army husband. It will hit theaters on May 11.