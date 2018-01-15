Heres everything that happened at Bigg Boss season 11 finale

Indian television’s most entertaining show, Bigg Boss pulled down the curtains on its eleventh season with television actress, Shilpa Shinde emerging the winner. True to its promise of delivering total entertainment, the final episode was nothing short of an eye dazzler with celebrities, eliminations, surprise stage performances and the final winner announcement. Here is a look back at the magnanimous season finale of India’s version of Big Brother.

Shilpa Shinde walks away with the title of Bigg Boss season 11. #BB11Finale pic.twitter.com/FA86NCj5zM — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018

The four contestants in the house, Shilpa Shinde, Vikas Gupta, Hina Khan and Puneesh Sharma had battled through 105 days of friction with 19 other celebrities and commoners to see the final day. Sharma was the first of the finalists to be eliminated followed by Gupta. Khan and Shinde both had the spotlight on them as they eyed the prize money and the title of Bigg Boss season 11 winner.

The season finale lived up to its name of serving twists with every episode as this time it was not an astounding task but a narrow window for voting that declared Shinde the winner. The show opened voting lines for the final contestants for a mere 10 minutes during the show.

Adding fuel to the star power in the final episode was Aksahy Kumar. Who added his own personality to the finale while promoting his film, PadMan. There was also a recapitulation of sorts as the housemates got to meet the ousted contestants. A performance by cringe pop singer Dhinchak Pooja followed with show host Salman Khan and Bollywood star Akshay Kumar taking the stage. Every contestant left a mark on stage with their performances. Puneet Sharma’s duet with his girlfriend and ex-contestant Bandgi Kalra, set fire to the rain as they grooved to Tip Rip Barsa.

.@akshaykumar and @BeingSalmanKhan perform onstage with Dhinchak Pooja and dancing queen, Sapna Choudhary. Catch all the masti only on the #BB11finale, tonight at 9 PM. pic.twitter.com/MLvFkZFgqD — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018

Aa rahe hai @BeingSalmanKhan apne performance se machaane hungama in the #BB11Finale. Unka 'Swag se Swagat' karna na bhooliye, aaj raat 9 PM. pic.twitter.com/G6dpaLilpF — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018

Paani mein aag lagane aa rahe hai #BB11 ke lovebirds, Puneesh Sharma aur @BandgiK! Catch them in the #BB11Finale, tonight at 9 PM. pic.twitter.com/wvNKayVLnc — COLORS (@ColorsTV) January 14, 2018

The finale winner was announced by Salman himself following which an ecstatic Shinde walked away with the prize money of 44 lakhs.