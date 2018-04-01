Here's how Banita Sandhu became the face of October

For every director, finding the right lead is a crucial task. While most of them opt for actors and actresses they have already worked with and are familiar with, very few are brave enough to work with a fresh face. However, when they do come across the perfect face they never let them go. This seems to be the case with Shoojit Sircar and debutant Banita Sandhu and why she went on to become the face of October.

The director came across her on the sets of a mint ad where Banita was one of the lead. The minty freshness of the ad reveals a lot about how she landed the October deal. During the trailer launch, Banita had shared that Shoojit made her read the script. However, a long time had passed before she was made any offer. She fell in love with Sircar’s method of working which made her jump when the offer was made. “I said yes without even hearing the complete story line because for me, I was so desperate to work with Shoojit sir again. I did not care if it was a role for 10 minutes. I did not even know Varun was even going to be in it. I did this film because I really wanted to work with Shoojit sir again. He is a luxury as a director,” she had said during the launch.

The mint ad manages to break several stereotypes, carrying with it the essential Sircar element. While it revolves around two young neighbours falling in love, one particular scene shows Banita jumping out of the window instead of the guy when his mother knocks on their door. In another instance, during Holi it is Banita who scares her lover with colour threat unlike the usual other way round.

For these many reasons and many more, we can very well understand why Sircar may have zeroed in on debutant Banita.