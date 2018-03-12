Here’s how Priyanka Chopra deals with long working hours

Priyanka Chopra is a busy girl in Hollywood with the ongoing shoot of her prime time television show Quantico. As the actress immerses herself in the industry, the stress may be taking a toll on her. In a recent video posted on her social media account the actress comically says on camera how it feels after you have been working long hours.

To demonstrate her frustration and tiredness Chopra goes on to put on an act for her followers on what it feels like after you have worked long hours and seek refuge in wine at the end. She then goes on to smash a wine glass on her head after taking a sip. Breaking glass on head is generally a stunt performed by men in Bollywood but Chopra seems to have burst that myth on social media. However, it may be noted that the glass might just be a prop not made from actual glass. The video comes with a disclaimer for all those watching, stating that it should not be tried at home.

While Priyanka has a few small Hollywood roles in her kitty like A Kid Like Jake and Isn’t It Romantic, she is now on the looking for making a comeback in Bollywood. She is rumoured to even be seen in a sequel of Aitraaz where her role as a negative woman in power won her accolades. The movie directed by Abbas-Mustan and produced by 'showman' Subhash Ghai has already got the makers convinced that a sequel to it must have Chopra.